Donald Trump: 'I Don't Really' See A Rise In White Nationalism

President Donald Trump said Friday that he doesn’t think white nationalism is a growing problem.

In a press conference after he vetoed Congress’ attempt to end his national emergency over border wall funding, Trump was asked various questions in relation to the mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday. According to a pool report, one reporter asked the president if he saw a rise in white nationalism around the world.

“I don’t really,” Trump responded. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess. If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet. … But it’s certainly a terrible thing.”

The president also said he had not seen a manifesto purportedly written by the alleged shooter, who appears to be an avowed white nationalist bent on killing Muslim immigrants.