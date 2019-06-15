POLITICS

RNC's Birthday Tweet For Donald Trump Goes Awry

The Republican National Committee's post received a frosty reception.

Republican National Committee tweet celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday did not go over well on Friday.

The RNC shared this post to mark Trump turning 73:

It followed multiple posts in recent days in which the committee had asked supporters to sign a virtual card for the president:

The RNC’s latest tweet was “liked” more than 18,000 times.

But it also inspired a slew of critical and mocking comments.

Many people responded with images of former President Barack Obama and the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), in continuation with the #JohnMcCainDay hashtag that went viral to troll Trump on his special day.

