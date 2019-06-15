A Republican National Committee tweet celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday did not go over well on Friday.
The RNC shared this post to mark Trump turning 73:
It followed multiple posts in recent days in which the committee had asked supporters to sign a virtual card for the president:
The RNC’s latest tweet was “liked” more than 18,000 times.
But it also inspired a slew of critical and mocking comments.
Many people responded with images of former President Barack Obama and the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), in continuation with the #JohnMcCainDay hashtag that went viral to troll Trump on his special day.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.