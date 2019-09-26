Road Sign Hacked To Display A Blunt Message About Trump

Someone in Seattle broke into the control box of a road sign in the city and changed the message to one that doesn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, but certainly appears to invoke him.

Instead of construction info, it displayed just three words:

The sign was being used by the city’s department of transportation, but belongs to National Barricade, The Seattle Times reported. Company service manager June Hatfield said the message was up for about two hours.

She also said altering signs can have consequences, including crashes.

Local CBS station KIRO 7 said the sign was changed by a vandal, not a city employee. The sign was fixed and a new padlock put into place to prevent it from happening again.