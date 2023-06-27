Donald Trump Makes Outrageous Comparison To Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump on Monday praised anti-vaxxer Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to multiple outlets on Monday ― and a few of the comments were doozies. (Watch the video below.)

“He’s a common sense guy and so am I, so whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense,” Trump told radio host Howie Carr, per Mediaite, adding that Kennedy was “a very smart guy.”

Later when Newsmax host Eric Bolling noted how “jacked” Kennedy looked while doing pushups shirtless in a viral video, Trump said: “I respect him. A lot of people respect him. He has some very important points to be made.”

The Democratic candidate has earned favor with conservatives, including right-wing Twitter host Tucker Carlson ― perhaps for his Republican-leaning statements and his potential to siphon support from President Joe Biden in the 2024 campaign.

Trump seemed to reference Kennedy’s 21 percent favorability (with 15 percent of the vote) among primary voters in a recent poll. “That’s a lot for somebody that came in with no chance of winning,” Trump said.

Fast-forward to the 9-minute mark for Trump’s comments about Kennedy:

FULL-LENGTH: President Donald Trump joins @ericbolling on NEWSMAX to talk:

Whether he'll return to Twitter… pic.twitter.com/t3Vu649BeM — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 27, 2023

The science-denying Kennedy has spread denial about the COVID-19 vaccine and asserted, falsely, that childhood vaccines cause autism.

He also raised eyebrows last week by saying that Russia has acted in “good faith” amid its invasion of Ukraine.