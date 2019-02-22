Donald Trump Said He's 'Surprised' About Robert Kraft Prostitution Charges

President Donald Trump said Friday he was “surprised” to hear the news about his longtime friend and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged earlier that day in an investigation targeting an international sex trafficking ring.

Kraft, who has owned the NFL team since 1994, was charged by Jupiter, Florida, authorities with two counts of soliciting sex at a massage parlor.

“He has denied it,” Trump told reporters who pressed him about it, according to White House pool reports. He pointed to statements from a Kraft spokesman saying the Patriots owner did not engage in any illegal activity.

Though there have been reports that Trump’s reaction to the NFL protests strained their relationship, Kraft recently praised the president for “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”