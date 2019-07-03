Getting Nervous? Trump Schedules Big Rally For Same Day As Mueller Testimony

President Donald Trump appears to be creating some counter-programming for what will no doubt be a heavy news day: He has a campaign rally scheduled for July 17, the same day former special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before Congress.

With a 7 p.m. start time for the event, that means Trump will likely be speaking in the middle of primetime TV.

If the cable news networks pick up any of his speech live, that would eat into time that otherwise almost certainly would have gone to discussion of Mueller’s testimony.

Trump himself may hope to provide comment via his speech. He has repeatedly attacked Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt” and has claimed incorrectly that it found “no obstruction.”

However, Mueller’s report details 10 instances of potential obstruction, but made no decision on them.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said at a news conference in May. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”