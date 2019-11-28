Twitter users had some knockout reactions after President Donald Trump shared an edited photo of himself as the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted this image of his head on actor Sylvester Stallone’s body:

Stallone played Balboa in the “Rocky” franchise. The image stemmed from a promo poster for the third installment of the series, released in 1982.

It’s unclear who created the image and Trump did not caption the snap. Stallone has not responded to the image.

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America editor, compared Trump’s pre-Thanksgiving post with a family picture shared by the Obamas:

“It’s fun to pretend,” “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill captioned his mocking tweet:

Other tweeters dinged Trump over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some also imagined Trump in the ring with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.Vt.):

100% chance Trump would back Ivan Drago today https://t.co/Cmmq38OUVi — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 27, 2019

This is all wrong.



Rocky defeated Russia, while Trump continues to hand them victories. — Nick Jack Pap-pass the Gravy (@Pappiness) November 27, 2019

There goes the President, posting shirtless fanfic of himself again. https://t.co/Dlk1z8ZfUY — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 27, 2019

Now we know what they did to him at that mysterious doctor’s visit? https://t.co/d2oESusuOS — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 27, 2019

I’ll take this all day long. pic.twitter.com/TCz1biOmrg — Single Payer or Bust🌹 (@stephlynn1982) November 27, 2019

Trump weightlifting in real life pic.twitter.com/Bik5vF9aC0 — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 27, 2019

To be fair to Trump, he's very much like Stallone was in Rocky.



Incoherent. — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) November 27, 2019

im gonna tell my kids this is John Cena https://t.co/ThKTMyQfbp — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 27, 2019

On top of all the other weirdness here, does the President realize that Rocky actually stood up to Moscow? https://t.co/v3JJdip0SF — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) November 27, 2019

normal American president doing what stable, normal presidents do, tweeting shops of themselves as prizefighters that they found on nazi forums https://t.co/5Aym6qnaPs — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) November 27, 2019

can y'all make an IQ test mandatory before electing a president ffs https://t.co/FuFypyYASk — drew phillips lookalikes (@drewslookalikes) November 27, 2019

Donald Trump is the epitome of toxic masculinity. All this posturing, all this bullying, all the authoritarianism and embracing of dictators and war criminals is an attempt to hide a really deep and really pathetic insecurity.



It’s just...so unbelievably sad. pic.twitter.com/M3ITJwCJwc — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 27, 2019

is this real life — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 27, 2019

Yeah, but Rocky actually fought the Russians https://t.co/5U1fj2fc4i — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) November 27, 2019

Truly the dumbest time to be alive https://t.co/9yM7yQYAUW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 27, 2019

Let’s be clear: an Ivan Drago photoshop would have been the superior troll. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 27, 2019

"Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We've never seen a chest quite like it."



-Trump last night, talking about his unscheduled physical. https://t.co/jERQPaf4IG — Holmes (@HolmesLybrand) November 27, 2019

your grandchildren will not believe this era was real https://t.co/Xwn6jqPm9h — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 27, 2019

The President said doctors recently told him he had a gorgeous chest https://t.co/uRl6touadv — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) November 27, 2019

You’re the most powerful man on Earth, you use your power to hurt minorities like me and you cage children, but you’re so broken inside that the doctor in me can’t help but feel sorry for you. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 27, 2019