PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantis

Trump Draws From His Bag Of Roasts With An Over-The-Top DeSantis Impression

The former president continued his war of words with the Florida governor during a rally in Waco, Texas.
Ben Blanchet

Former President Donald Trump mocked his potential 2024 Republican challenger — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — for approaching him “with tears in his eyes” as he sought an endorsement in his state’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

Tensions between Trump and DeSantis have heightened over the past week following the Florida governor’s not-so-subtle shot toward 45 about paying hush money to a porn star.

Trump has found ways to rip DeSantis through nicknames following his remark, while DeSantis, who has indicated he has no interest in being the former president’s running mate, said he has steered clear of Trump for his “daily drama” and joked that he likes one of his nicknames.

The former president, who described himself as a “loyalist,” told supporters on Saturday in Waco, Texas, that an emotional DeSantis had poor polling numbers before he asked for an endorsement in the 2018 Florida governor’s race.

“I said, ‘I can’t give you an endorsement, there’s no way you can win, you’re dead,’” said Trump, who did endorse DeSantis in the race he eventually won.

He later broke out a whiny, begging-like impression of DeSantis’ request.

“[He said,] ‘Sir, if you endorse me, I’ll win. Please, please sir, endorse me.’ And I said, ‘All right, let’s give it a shot,’” Trump told supporters.

