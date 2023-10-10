Donald Trump Is Now Obsessing Over Ron DeSantis’ Footwear

LOADING ERROR LOADING

What a heel. Donald Trump suggested Monday that Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis wears lifts to enhance his height.

The former president shared a social media image split into three photos of the Florida governor wearing boots on “Real Time with Bill Maher” in September.

“Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” the image is captioned, with a yellow line guessing the point where DeSantis’ heel may be elevated.

There’s been speculation that DeSantis has been using inserts to look taller. The Washington Post reported in March that DeSantis appeared to be “boosting his height” with heeled shoes.

Amid posts boasting he “kept Israel safe” while nobody else could, a rant at Forbes for leaving him off its list of the 400 richest people in the U.S. and continued attacks on New York Attorney General Letitia James, the 6-foot-3, “215-pound” Trump still found time to attack his distant challenger’s height.

