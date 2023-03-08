What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald Trumpjames cordenRon DeSantis

New Trump Nickname Idea For DeSantis Gets The Airhorn From James Corden

The "Late Late Show" host was particularly impressed with one new suggestion.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Former President Donald Trump’s reported road-testing of mocking monikers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — his potential 2024 GOP rival — continues to grab the attention of late night television hosts.

On Tuesday, James Corden and the “Late Late Show” crew talked about some of the nicknames Trump is considering using to attack DeSantis — from Ron DeSanctimonoius, Ron DisHonest and Ron DeEstablishment to Meatball Ron and even Tiny D.

A new suggestion, though, caught the attention of Corden — who gave it the airhorn in celebration.

Watch the video here:

Reporter, HuffPost

