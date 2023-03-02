Donald Trump’s search for the perfect nickname for potential 2024 GOP presidential rival Ron DeSantis appears to continue.

The former president, well known for insulting opponents with schoolyard nicknames, appeared nonplussed when right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka suggested a new mocking moniker for DeSantis, the GOP Florida governor.

Trump has previously branded DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” ― but neither has really hit the mark.

So, former Trump White House aide Gorka suggested: “Ron Destablishment.”

“What do you think of that?” he earnestly asked Trump.

“That’s not bad. I’ve heard worse, you know,” Trump replied. “They came out with lots of different names. ‘Meatball.’ I didn’t like that one too much. But they come out with a lot of different names, and that’s not bad. I’ve heard worse.”