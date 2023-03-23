What's Hot

American Idol Contestant Responds After Katy Perry's 'Mom Shaming' Comment

Boston Radio Station Offers Mind-Boggling Excuse For Host's Racist Slur

Video Shows 'Heroic' Security Guard Wrestle Gun From Masked Man Entering Strip Club

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Again, Despite Bank Failures

Gisele Bündchen Calls Speculation About Tom Brady Divorce 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Heard'

K-Pop Star Chaeyoung Apologizes For Wearing A T-Shirt With Swastika Symbol

‘Gilmore Girls’ Costume Supervisor Makes Father Of Rory’s Baby Abundantly Clear

James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

Denver High School Shooting Seriously Injures 2 Faculty Members

PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantisGeorge Soros

Donald Trump Reveals A New Meatball-Free Nickname For Ron DeSantis

Trump shared a user's post that combined the Florida governor's name with a well-known target of conservative outrage on Wednesday.
Ben Blanchet

Former President Donald Trump has devised a number of nicknames for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the latest one to get his support – “Ron DeSoros” – links him to a popular target of right-wing resentment.

Trump, in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, shared one Twitter user’s post that dropped the new nickname following the former president’s other attempts – such as “Ron DeSanctus” and “Ron DeSanctimonious” – to burn his likely primary challenger in 2024.

The user dropped the nickname – which links DeSantis to liberal cause-backer and the center of conservative conspiracy theories George Soros – next to a video that claimed DeSantis used an 100-year-old World War II veteran as a “guinea pig” for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The user, in their post, also added “but sure, DeSantis would have fired” Dr. Anthony Faucian apparent take on the Florida governor’s recent claim in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Trump, in response to the user’s post, wrote that it was “classic.”

“So much for Ron and anti-vax. Besides, he got the vaccine and booster, just doesn’t talk about it. He also closed up Florida, and its beaches,” wrote Trump, who has previously denied using the nicknameMeatball Ron.”

Trump’s post comes after DeSantis, in a preview of his interview with Morgan, revealed that he is somewhat fond of one of his nicknames.

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious.’ I don’t really know what it means,” he said.

“But you know, I kind of like it. It’s long. It’s got a lot of vowels. I mean, so, we’d go with that. That’s fine.”

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community