Donald Trump Reveals A New Meatball-Free Nickname For Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump has devised a number of nicknames for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the latest one to get his support – “Ron DeSoros” – links him to a popular target of right-wing resentment.

Trump, in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, shared one Twitter user’s post that dropped the new nickname following the former president’s other attempts – such as “Ron DeSanctus” and “Ron DeSanctimonious” – to burn his likely primary challenger in 2024.

The user dropped the nickname – which links DeSantis to liberal cause-backer and the center of conservative conspiracy theories George Soros – next to a video that claimed DeSantis used an 100-year-old World War II veteran as a “guinea pig” for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump, in response to the user’s post, wrote that it was “classic.”

“So much for Ron and anti-vax. Besides, he got the vaccine and booster, just doesn’t talk about it. He also closed up Florida, and its beaches,” wrote Trump, who has previously denied using the nickname “Meatball Ron.”

Trump’s post comes after DeSantis, in a preview of his interview with Morgan, revealed that he is somewhat fond of one of his nicknames.

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious.’ I don’t really know what it means,” he said.

“But you know, I kind of like it. It’s long. It’s got a lot of vowels. I mean, so, we’d go with that. That’s fine.”