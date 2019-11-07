Two GOP state lawmakers in Oklahoma have drawn backlash after calling for a section of the iconic highway Route 66 to be dedicated to President Donald Trump.

State Sens. Marty Quinn and Nathan Dahm introduced a bill on Tuesday that would name a 13-mile stretch of the world-famous road the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” The famous road, which originally stretched from Chicago to Southern California, crosses northeastern Oklahoma.

Permanent signs bearing Trump’s name would be placed along the highway, per the bill, which will be heard in the next session of the GOP-controlled legislature in 2020. Taxpayers will not foot the cost. That will be covered by “the Senate and House of Representatives authors and coauthors of this act.”

Dahm promoted the proposed dedication to Trump on Instagram, where he said it would “memorialize all the great things that have been accomplished just 3 years into his first term and with 1 year until his re-election.”

Quinn, meanwhile, touted the bill on Facebook:

Trump has plastered his name on many of his own buildings and golf courses around the world.

He also has a street in Chicago named after him. But in New York, an online petition asking for the stretch of Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower to be renamed as President Barack H. Obama Avenue has garnered more than 447,000 signatures.

The majority of people interviewed by ABC affiliate TV station KTUL rejected the Route 66 proposal.

“No way, absolutely not,” said one. “He’s got enough stuff named after him,” said another. Critics on Twitter also snarked at the legislation:

Change it to route 666 and I'm down — Drew Sutton 👻 (@DrewSutton20) November 7, 2019

On the bright side, it would be something with the name Trump that wasn’t completely useless — Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) November 7, 2019

Will it be poorly maintained and riddled with potholes? Because that would make sense — Jen (@KaleidoscopeJen) November 5, 2019

Hell no. Unless it's the road leading to the dump!! — Melissa Medina (@Melissa13Medina) November 7, 2019

Oh good grief...that’s one way to kill Route 66 for evermore... — Grumble Jones (@GrumbleJones) November 5, 2019

Maybe they should look in to what happened to his Hollywood star before they thinks it's such a grand idea.

Hope they budget for extra cleanup crews if they do! — CarolT (@caroltracy8) November 7, 2019

A sad poorly maintained highway left behind after the Interstate Highways were built; there are derelict buildings and closed businesses. This looks like the perfect tribute for Trump. — Ross Taylor (@EulonT) November 7, 2019

Only if they add an extra 6, route 666 highway, that way it fits the way his supporters worship him — Matt Percifield (@MattPercifield) November 6, 2019

The only "highway" that should be named after Donald Trump is the exit ramp that runs from the base of my toilet to the main sewer line. — North End Rick (@NorthEndRick) November 7, 2019

They'd better pick a crooked stretch of road. — Kent Merritt (@Twicka) November 6, 2019