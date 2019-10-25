Trump Says Giuliani 'Looks For Corruption.' Twitter Users Know Where He Can Find It.

President Donald Trump stood up for his pal and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Friday, telling reporters that the former New York City mayor is a “great gentleman” and a “great crime fighter” who “looks for corruption wherever he goes.”
Trump was defending Giuliani amid a widening investigation into Giuliani’s role in an alleged shadow campaign pressing Ukraine to launch a probe into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his son. Investigators are now also examining whether Giuliani covertly represented foreign interests, as well as his links to associates charged with illegal campaign contributions.
Twitter users were particularly taken by Trump’s boast about Giuliani looking for corruption. They had suggestions about where the attorney might find it.