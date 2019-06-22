Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter Friday when he shared this doctored video that showed him running for president for all of eternity:

The 30-second clip reportedly created by a pro-Trump meme maker was based on a Time magazine article from 2018 that made the case for why “Trumpism will outlast Trump.”

It ended with Trump stood behind a podium bearing the sign “Trump 4Eva.”

Time tweeted its original version to the president in response:

The animation you shared is a manipulated version of the Oct. 22, 2018, cover of TIME. Here's the real one pic.twitter.com/P0WF2nSeNH — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2019

Trump’s decision to post the clip amid escalating U.S. tensions with Iran and a new historic allegation of rape, which the president has denied, did not go over well with many other tweeters:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is fascism. https://t.co/M8xl4OYssi — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 21, 2019

Trump enjoys trolling on Twitter, exhibit A: https://t.co/llB6hx9oTa — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) June 21, 2019

So this is what staring into the vortex of hell looks like https://t.co/T7QgT7sN2l — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 21, 2019

Tell me again we're crazy for worrying that he won't leave office, even when he loses next year. https://t.co/MkGOPqHCAe — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 21, 2019

I guess the "joke" here is that Trump is president for life.



And, just like his last fake Time Magazine cover, it's a fantasy.



Voters will make him a one-term president. https://t.co/ioewaCj0gk — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 21, 2019

I'm not one to get riled up over Trump tweets, but this one is pretty damn scary. This man doesn't believe in a democratic form of government, and now he's putting feelers out there.



He has to be defeated. https://t.co/nPyXQqxdOY — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 21, 2019

This starts with "Trump 2024, Trump 2028..." and just gets weirder from there https://t.co/85j9hTYcg9 — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) June 21, 2019

What I want to know is WHO conceptualized this insanity?! https://t.co/wKcUxxE9Y6 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) June 21, 2019

Seems the Iran meetings have either taken a pause or ended for the afternoon. https://t.co/ZTsrfh36BN — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 21, 2019

What is happening https://t.co/W4wWaj9rze — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 21, 2019

This is quite the troll. https://t.co/QEOweL3lyQ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 21, 2019