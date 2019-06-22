Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter Friday when he shared this doctored video that showed him running for president for all of eternity:
The 30-second clip reportedly created by a pro-Trump meme maker was based on a Time magazine article from 2018 that made the case for why “Trumpism will outlast Trump.”
It ended with Trump stood behind a podium bearing the sign “Trump 4Eva.”
Time tweeted its original version to the president in response:
Trump’s decision to post the clip amid escalating U.S. tensions with Iran and a new historic allegation of rape, which the president has denied, did not go over well with many other tweeters:
