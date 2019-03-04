MEDIA

Katy Tur Busts Trump’s Latest Lie ― And She’s Got The Video To Prove It

MSNBC host catches the president in another whopper.

President Donald Trump now says he was joking at a rally when he called on Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

Trump on Saturday claimed he was “in an arena” at the time, telling a joke, being “sarcastic” and “having fun with the audience” when he called on Moscow to hack his campaign rival in the now-infamous moment. 

But as MSNBC’s Katy Tur pointed out on Monday, none of that is true.

Trump didn’t make the comments at a rally, and he wasn’t “having fun with the audience.” 

He made the comments at a news conference. And when given an opportunity at the time by Tur to back away from calling on a foreign power to help his campaign against Clinton, Trump didn’t indicate he was joking at all. 

He doubled down:

TUR: “You said I welcome them to find those 30,000 emails.”

TRUMP: “Well, they probably have them. I’d like to have them released.”

TUR: “Does that not give you pause?”

TRUMP: “Nope. It gives me no pause.” 

See her full analysis and the video footage, along with a discussion with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, in the clip above. 

 

