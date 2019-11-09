President Donald Trump on Friday revealed he is considering attending Russia’s Victory Day Parade next May, at the invitation of his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters outside the White House he was “thinking about it” and “would love to go” but suggested he may not due to campaigning for the 2020 election just six months later.

“It’s right in the middle of our campaign season but I would certainly think about it,” said Trump. “It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war, etc, etc.. very big deal, so I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political season, so I’ll see if I can do it. But I would love to go if I could.”

Check out the clip here:

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attended the parade in 1995 and 2005, respectively. Former President Barack Obama turned down an invite in 2015, however, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Trump’s possible attendance at the event, which Russia uses to show off its military and commemorate the May 1945 victory of the Allied Forces over Nazi Germany, drew scorn on Twitter:

Trump says he’s thinking of attending Russia’s May Day parade. This is a celebration of Russian military power, which Putin is using to undermine US national security interests across the globe. Why attend? What benefit does Trump perceive to the US? To himself? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 8, 2019

Trump says he might attend Russia Victory Day events in May | Article [AMP] | Reuters——————- (Putin murders and jails opponents. A kleptocracy. Threatens and attacks neighbors....Ukraine, Baltic States, Poland. WHAT IS GOING ON?) https://t.co/jGEB5sGojK — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) November 8, 2019

In the yearly May Day celebration of Russia's military supremacy, Putin wants to trot out his grand trophy, the blithering "useful idiot" who has nearly taken down American democracy in a single election. Trump is eager to go. https://t.co/ORUWAKvLLU — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 8, 2019

"It's right in the middle of political season ... but I would love to go if I could" - Trump on accepting Putin's invitation to Russia's May Day parade



What better time to catch up with the guy attacking the U.S. election than right in the middle of political season. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) November 8, 2019

Trump wants to attend Russia’s May Day Military Parade and we keep arresting Jane Fonda? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 8, 2019