President Donald Trump on Friday revealed he is considering attending Russia’s Victory Day Parade next May, at the invitation of his counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Trump told reporters outside the White House he was “thinking about it” and “would love to go” but suggested he may not due to campaigning for the 2020 election just six months later.
“It’s right in the middle of our campaign season but I would certainly think about it,” said Trump. “It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war, etc, etc.. very big deal, so I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political season, so I’ll see if I can do it. But I would love to go if I could.”
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attended the parade in 1995 and 2005, respectively. Former President Barack Obama turned down an invite in 2015, however, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Trump’s possible attendance at the event, which Russia uses to show off its military and commemorate the May 1945 victory of the Allied Forces over Nazi Germany, drew scorn on Twitter: