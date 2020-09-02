Trump Told Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Take One For The Team After Kim Jong Un Wink

President Donald Trump jokingly ordered Sarah Huckabee Sanders to move to North Korea and take one for the team after she saw the country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, wink at her, according to her new book.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, “Speaking For Myself,” in which the former White House press secretary wrote that at a 2018 summit in Singapore, she began “to notice Kim staring at me. We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes. ... All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?’”

She recalled that she relayed the incident to Trump and then-chief of staff John Kelly in the limousine afterward, prompting Trump to say, “Kim Jong Un hit on you! He did! He fucking hit on you!”

Sanders said the president then joked, “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

Both men “howled with laughter,” Sanders remembered.

Sanders resigned in June 2019 “after a tenure defined by lashing out at reporters for critical coverage of Donald Trump while standing by the president’s lies and falsehoods,” HuffPost reported at the time.

