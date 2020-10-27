ENTERTAINMENT

This Countdown Of Donald Trump's 100 Worst Scandals Is 'Exhausting'

Roy Wood Jr. continued counting down Trump White House controversies on "The Daily Show."

Roy Wood Jr. continued his countdown of the top 100 scandals of Donald Trump’s presidency on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

And after looking back at 25 more controversies that have engulfed the Trump White House ― adding to last week’s countdown from 100 to 76 ― the comedian could only declare: “Damn, that’s exhausting.”

Monday’s list of scandals numbering from 75 to 51 featured Shapiegate, Trump’s name-calling and his refusal to denounce the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. 

Check out the new video here:

And the first of Wood Jr.’s four segments here:

