President Donald Trump on Wednesday night said that aiming machine guns at undocumented immigrants was a “very effective” deterrent, but not one that he would like the U.S. to use.

“They are pouring in. We’re capturing these people, we’re getting ’em,” Trump said in a live telephone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“But we don’t do like other countries,” Trump claimed. “Other countries stand there with machine guns ready to fire.”

“We can’t do that and I wouldn’t want to do that, OK?” he added, before noting “it’s a very effective way of doing it”, but he “wouldn’t want to do it, we can’t do it.”

Check out the clip here:

Trump brings up the possibility of using machine guns to deter migrants, but points out he wouldn't want to do that pic.twitter.com/6XXjpP2xVj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2019

In the same interview, Trump claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion would “not have happened” had William Barr been in his present role as Attorney General at the time.