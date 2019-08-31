POLITICS

Donald Trump Calls Fox News' Sean Hannity A ‘Shoe' And People Put The Boot In

Trump also called himself "your favorite President" in a tweet that amusingly backfired.

President Donald Trump’s attempt to reignite his feud with some Fox News personalities on Saturday morning backfired, when he accidentally called its widely watched primetime host Sean Hannity a “shoe.”

Trump asked on Twitter if anyone had noticed how the top shows on cable “are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” He then congratulated Hannity for having the most watched cable news show.

But in his praise of Hannity, who often stumps for Trump on TV, the president wrote “the number one shoe” instead of “show.”

Trump’s latest typo predictably sparked myriad mocking responses:

