Another endorsement from President Donald Trump has ended in a loss.

On Monday, Trump fired off a tweet in support of “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Sean Spicer, his former White House communications director who famously spent his first full day on the job lying about inauguration crowds.

The president called Spicer a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard” and used his #MAGA and #KAG hashtags. But it didn’t help and Spicer was voted off the show.

Trump quickly deleted his tweet and replaced it with a different message:

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Twitter users were quick to point out that Trump hasn’t been on a roll with his support lately. Last month, he attended a Washington Nationals game during the World Series only to see the home team lose. A last-minute rally for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) last week fell short and he was apparently defeated by state Attorney General Andy Beshear. And on Saturday, Trump attended an Alabama football game ― and the home team lost.

The Spicer endorsement and the deleted tweet had the president’s critics laughing on Twitter:

I love that this is the tweet he deletes. pic.twitter.com/TepDh5qDuY — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 12, 2019

You can't even endorse a Dancing w/ the Stars Candidate, SAD! — Space Force Cadet Bonespurs (@BonespursSpace) November 12, 2019

First it was Matt Bevin for #KYGov.



Now it was Sean Spicer for #DWTS.



Who will get the next Trump Endorsement of Doom? — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 12, 2019

Hahaha President Trump just deleted his tweet urging people to vote for Spicer now that he got eliminated — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 12, 2019

Didn't you just tweet this earlier tonight, telling people to vote for Sean Spicer on #DWTS?



We see you haven't learned your lesson from Kentucky yet. Good.



Everything trump touches DIES. #ETTS pic.twitter.com/QYdANOOjnN — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2019

Trump endorsed Sean Spicer on DWTS. He just lost.



Trump went to Alabama in search of a stadium that wouldn’t boo him. LSU won for the 1st time in almost a decade.



Trump endorsed Bevin in Kentucky. A Democrat won in America’s reddest state.



Keep endorsing your friends, Donald. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 12, 2019

Very glad Trump stopped the voting for that Shawn Spicer on the dancing show by deleting that twitter-post ,, believe the illegals were committing that “Voter Fraud” ,,, he is looking out for our Democracy un-like thos democant’s who insist on letting every one vote !! — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) November 12, 2019

INVESTIGATE ABC! — Julian World Peace (@JnageAtrois) November 12, 2019

Why did you delete your endorsement 😂😂😂



Another kiss of death, just like Matt Bevin? #ETTD



But the Internet remembershttps://t.co/7rUWdeKbQ6 pic.twitter.com/SgAPTyHa21 — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) November 12, 2019

Hard working on a Monday, Mr. President? It scares me that you watch more television than I do. I see you deleted the tweet telling people to vote for that dope Spicer. Soooo, you have time to watch Dancing with the Stars, tweet, delete tweet, tweet again..about a TV show. Sad! — David Schultz (@daverite) November 12, 2019

Looks like this endorsement was as successful as your last one!



😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i3p2Fzrgda — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) November 12, 2019

This seems to happen a lot now... you support a candidate and they lose.



I hope you're supporting you in the IMPEACHMENT hearings. — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) November 12, 2019

First Bevin and now Spicer. Sad. — CynCon (@cyncon) November 12, 2019

Are you seriously admitting that you sat here and watched a whole episode of Dancing with the Stars, when we all know there is work that needs to be done? — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) November 12, 2019

HE CAN'T DANCE FOR SH*T, BUT HE'S VERY LOYAL TO ME !!! pic.twitter.com/1JPNNO1kXX — Coupfefe (@OK_Dumbass) November 12, 2019

Trump can't even win votes on Dancing with the Stars. pic.twitter.com/GKPYtGhHdP — Bill Adler (@billadler) November 12, 2019