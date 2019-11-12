Another endorsement from President Donald Trump has ended in a loss.
On Monday, Trump fired off a tweet in support of “Dancing With The Stars” contestant Sean Spicer, his former White House communications director who famously spent his first full day on the job lying about inauguration crowds.
The president called Spicer a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard” and used his #MAGA and #KAG hashtags. But it didn’t help and Spicer was voted off the show.
Trump quickly deleted his tweet and replaced it with a different message:
Twitter users were quick to point out that Trump hasn’t been on a roll with his support lately. Last month, he attended a Washington Nationals game during the World Series only to see the home team lose. A last-minute rally for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) last week fell short and he was apparently defeated by state Attorney General Andy Beshear. And on Saturday, Trump attended an Alabama football game ― and the home team lost.
The Spicer endorsement and the deleted tweet had the president’s critics laughing on Twitter: