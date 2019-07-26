President Donald Trump caused on a stir on Twitter Thursday following an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Trump warned the conservative network’s primetime host that “we have some very, very bad people in government that would be willing to do bad things and for bad reasons.”

The irony of Trump’s “bad people” comment was not lost on many people online, including Obama White House photographer Pete Souza:

Finally, he speaks the truth about himself! https://t.co/HqiePrXXNY — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) July 26, 2019

Occasionally Trump stumbles into a true thing https://t.co/WMIrJDtqMS — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 26, 2019

I mean, to be fair, he's not wrong for once. — 🏴‍☠️Cruel Angel's Dissertation (Rory) (@Rory__Walker) July 26, 2019

[staring at a mirror] — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) July 26, 2019

projection still working https://t.co/RvZiLL3cff — BIN RACCOON (@russbengtson) July 26, 2019

Projection extraordinare. — Kellie Burke 🌀 (@kaburke9) July 26, 2019

King of projection. — Paul W. E. (@PEltzholtz) July 26, 2019

Correct. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) July 26, 2019

He should know. He is one of them. — Carole Moss (@CaroleMoss5) July 26, 2019

So projecty — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 26, 2019

Earlier in the interview, Trump falsely described former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion as “treason.”

“This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This was a fake witch hunt, and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again,” Trump said. “This was treason, this was high crimes, this was everything as bad a definition as you want to come up with. This should never be allowed to happen to our country again.”

Check out the full interview here: