Trump’s ‘No Christmas’ Scaremongering About Biden Presidency Spectacularly Backfires

People on Twitter pointed out a major flaw with President Donald Trump’s scaremongering false claim about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden would respond to the coronavirus pandemic if he wins the 2020 election.
Trump warned supporters at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday that a vote for Biden would mean “no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.”
“Other than that you’ll have a wonderful life,” added the president.
Check out the video here:
Critics noted they’re already experiencing those hardships as a result of Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the public health crisis, now surging into a third wave across the country.
The idea that Biden will impose long-lasting lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 has become a popular line of attack for Trump and his allies ― even though the claims are false.
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham this week bombastically claimed “Santa and his reindeer are not coming to your rooftop under Biden next year.”
Biden has simply said he will be guided by science in determining the best response to the pandemic. That’s unlike Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus and ignored the advice of public health experts. Even after Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19, he continues holding crowded rallies, where his fans fail to socially distance or wear masks.
