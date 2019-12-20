Seth Meyers on Thursday picked apart President Donald Trump’s latest salvo in his newly-declared war on toilets.

Trump at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday ― which took place at the same time as he was becoming only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached ― once again ranted about water-saving bathroom fixtures.

Trump, who earlier this month asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the possible roll-back of water-saving standards, also berated dishwashers in his off-the-rails speech.

The strange attack silenced the crowd and left Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” equally stunned.

“That is truly one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen, thousands of people packed cheek to cheek in an arena, staring silently at a lunatic just rambling about sinks and showers,” said Meyers. “A lunatic who they support.”

