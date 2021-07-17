Biden To Reverse Rule On A Big Trump Pet Peeve And The Showerhead Schadenfreude Is Real

Twitter users delighted at the reported imminent reversal of a Trump-era rule on Friday.
President Joe Biden’s administration intends to nix Trump’s rollback of water efficiency standards for showerheads that sought to dramatically increase the amount of water that could be poured per minute, per the Associated Press.
As president, Trump would often gripe about low water pressure. He once whined about having to stand under the shower longer “because my hair … has to be perfect, perfect.”
Watch the video here:
“The Trump era rule that was also a Seinfeld episode,” one Twitter user responded to the news, referencing this storyline from the hit sitcom:
Others mocked Trump’s laser-like focus on the issue:
