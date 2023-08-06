'I Want Water To Pour Down On Me': Trump Has Cold Words For Showers At GOP Dinner

Former President Donald Trump called for more water flow as he slammed showers and suds in a familiar rant at a South Carolina GOP dinner on Saturday.

The Republican frontrunner, in the dinner’s keynote speech, took aim at regulatory costs under President Joe Biden and claimed his administration “cut the cost of job-killing regulations” in U.S. households before sailing into his bathroom talk.

“You know I have this gorgeous head of hair – when I take a shower, I want water to pour down on me. When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly, slowly,” Trump said.

“You have suds, beautiful nice wonderful suds, a lot of money, Procter & Gamble, all that crap that they sell they say is good, probably costs ’em about two cents and they sell it for $10. It takes you 10 minutes to wash your hair. You know what you do? You just stay in the shower about 10 times longer than you would have, it’s the same, you probably use more water. I broke all that up.”

Trump, who has railed about water conservation efforts in the past, took aim at the Biden administration reversing his Department of Energy’s easing of showerhead rules.

The rule aimed to dramatically increase the amount of water that flows per minute out of each nozzle.

Trump: When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly. You have suds.. beautiful nice wonderful suds. A lot of money. Proctor and Gamble. All that crap that they sell. It takes you 10 minutes to wash your hair pic.twitter.com/2ex0FZsDxr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2023

Users on X (Twitter’s rebrand) mocked the former president for returning to one of his old hits about water flow on Saturday.

He may be under indictment but he is still obsessed with water pressure. https://t.co/vi4rPLxpdh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 6, 2023

What on earth is wrong with this dude’s showers? https://t.co/poGlEcvuM8 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 6, 2023

Did he just imply that he showers for 1 minute? — Det. Andy Sipowicz 👴🏻 (@Sipowicz1042) August 6, 2023

Dude needs new materials. — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) August 6, 2023