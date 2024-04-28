Donald Trump Slams White House Correspondents' Dinner As 'Really Bad'

Donald Trump wasted no time giving a cutthroat review of this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
During the event for politicians, journalists and celebrities, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, who hosted the shindig on Saturday alongside President Joe Biden, took several shots at the former president amid his legal drama.
On Saturday night, Trump fired back at Jost and Biden’s teasing in an angry post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!” Trump wrote.
While delivering a speech at the dinner, Biden poked fun at Trump, calling him “a 6-year-old.”
Though Jost’s jokes about Biden were pretty amiable, the comedian didn’t hold back on his digs aimed at Trump, who is currently embroiled in a hush money trial in New York.
“Good evening, everyone, I’m Colin Jost, and I’ll be delivering the Republican response,” he joked. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t have a lot of time. I need to get back to New York because I’m juror number five on a big trial. Trump’s lawyer took one look at me, and he’s like, ‘He’s got to be on our side.’”
Watch Jost’s full speech below.