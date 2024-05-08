Donald Trump Dusts Off One Of His Funniest Misspellings In Truth Social Trial Dig

PoliticsDonald TrumpThe Smoking Gun

Former President Donald Trump recycled one of his silliest spelling mistakes on Tuesday to recap media coverage of his ongoing hush-money trial.

In an attempt to loosely quote NBC legal analyst Laura Jarrett from earlier in the day, Trump wrote in all caps:

“NBC Today Show: “The challenge is there is no smocking gun, no email or tape to prove the president’s intent. They don’t have a way to prove that!!!” Thank you to NBC Fake News, one of the worst in the business!!!”

The "smocking gun" is back!
Truth Social

Critics fired back at Trump’s mistake in writing “smocking” instead of “smoking.” The former president and current GOP candidate has used “smocking” from time to time.

The repeated error prompted one X user to conclude, “He really thinks that is how it is spelled.”

Smocking is a thing, by the way ― “a decorative embroidery or shirring made by gathering cloth in regularly spaced round tucks,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Trump’s goof became an opportunity for jokesters to fire their mocking guns.

