Trump Retweets Message About How Happy He Is. Twitter Critics Wonder What He's Smoking.

Donald Trump retweeted a message from the White House social media director Saturday that he has never seen the president happier — and Twitter followers were scratching their heads. Given the president’s rage tweets earlier, some wondered what Trump was smoking.

Dan Scavino, who once worked for Trump as his caddie, posted his message after relaxing with the president at Mar-a-Lago.

Screen Shot/Dan Scavino retweet

That seemed suspiciously chill for Trump, who had lashed the Mueller report in a series of ugly tweets Friday and Saturday, and attacked aides and officials who made him look bad with their accounts to investigators about how he conducts himself in office.

Some quipped that Trump’s mood may have changed getting into the spirit of 420 — the nation’s annual marijuana celebration on April 20.

who sold trump a bag of oregano for $60 pic.twitter.com/B6GxPnFff3 — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 20, 2019

Taking advantage of 4/20? — Melissa Quinn Amour (@MelissaAmour72) April 21, 2019

Don’t let Pence catch you naughty boys ❤️❤️💋 — Ivan (@FosterA69) April 20, 2019

Perhaps he's found the true meaning of 4/20... — Fed Up Republican (@FedUpGOPer) April 21, 2019

That’s because he is golfing and not doing anything. That represents half his Presidency. — John H. Roby (@JohnRoby22) April 21, 2019

Dan, you're trying to hard. He's freaking and we all know it. — Wendy Wills (@wwills11) April 21, 2019

Quippy weed tweets aside, lots of people responding to the Scavino retweet went absolutely bonkers over the reference to Trump’s private business — limited to those who can afford a $200,000 membership fee and their guests — as the “Summer White House,” which it decidedly is not. The name alone evokes for many infuriating reminders of the “White House” of the South during the Confederacy.

First of all, Dan, that is not the Southern White House. Second, I'm sure he is happy because he is not in jail....when he is in jail, he won't be as happy. — Lynda Gage (@Lynda_Gage) April 20, 2019

There is no Southern White House. There is a carnival Kissing Booth where people pay the President to see and talk to him privately while we pay for it all. #msnbc — NoctilucentCloud (@NoctilucentClou) April 20, 2019

That private, pay to play, club owned by 45 is not and never will be a Southern White House. The only White House is the People's House in Washington, DC. — Laura Jarvis (@laura_lgjarvis) April 20, 2019

*house* pic.twitter.com/UFdu3XOpC9 — Julia Goolia (@JuliaGoolia9) April 21, 2019

There is only one White House. It’s not in Florida. — kcbyrne (@kcbyrne) April 21, 2019

It's not the "Southern White House," it's Trump's private club where he lines his pockets with taxpayers' money while members, guests and Chinese spies buy access and influence.



For the right price, you can even run the VA – no experience or military service required! — Julie Laumann (@Otpor17) April 21, 2019