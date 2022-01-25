‘SNL’ Star James Austin Johnson Reveals How He Hit On His Killer Trump Impression

“Saturday Night Live” star James Austin Johnson hasn’t always nailed his impressions of Donald Trump.
On Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the comedian admitted his initial attempts at parodying the former president fell seriously short.
Advertisement
But he switched up his interpretation after realizing Trump whines about issues “we got over hundreds of years ago.” Johnson “abstracted” the ex-reality TV personality into medieval times and “started eating the laughs,” he explained.
Watch a sample of Johnson’s medieval mocking of Trump here: