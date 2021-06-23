Trump Rages Against 'Saturday Night Live' In Unhinged Conspiracy Rant

The website reported that the former president had attempted to sic federal agencies, including the Justice Department, on late-night comedians who made fun of him. Trump called the story “total Fake News,” but added that “Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me.”

Trump added that late-night comedy was an “illegal campaign contribution” to Democrats.

But it was the conclusion of his message where Trump really went off the rails. Trump closed his statement with “2024 or before!” ― a nod to a conspiracy theory that claims he will overthrow the elected government and again take office before the next election in 2024.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump as “President Snowflake” over the report while “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert called Trump’s alleged actions “dangerous, disturbing, un-American.”

On Twitter, critics had much the same reaction:

Pathetic. Abuse of power. Trump asked Justice to look into SNL: report https://t.co/OMAYdUhYPz — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 22, 2021

Donald Trump reportedly tried to pressure the Department of Justice to stop Saturday Night Live from mocking him. It sounds ridiculous, but it is another example of his attempt to use all powers of the federal government for his personal benefit.https://t.co/dPeznRfLIg — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) June 22, 2021

I love how Trump screams that @swin24 and @arawnsley's SNL story is "Fake News" before saying he totally thinks the DoJ should investigate the "100% one-sided shows." pic.twitter.com/ZgboBcJAOW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

What a baby.



“Trump Wanted His Justice Department to Stop ‘SNL’ From Teasing Him” @thedailybeast https://t.co/ab1bi38Elr — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 22, 2021

The unquestioned leader of the Republican Party is a lawless, delusional black hole of self-pity, insecurity, and cruelty.



Going great! https://t.co/79PXyEKmp1 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 22, 2021

This man once had control of the nuclear codes.



(Not Allan Smith). https://t.co/YGoS4ptI07 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 22, 2021

In true petty dictator fashion, Trump wanted to use the Department of Justice to go after SNL for making fun of him https://t.co/zwdPT9cbvd — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 22, 2021

Trump just publicly confirmed @maggieNYT's excellent reporting that he seriously thinks he could be returned to office by these kangaroo court state audits... in a statement attacking a story about him and SNL.



"2024 or before!" pic.twitter.com/KM5Nf9HRJx — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) June 22, 2021

2024...or before?



Is this the QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump is planning a day of reckoning known as the "Storm", when thousands of members of the deep state cabal will be arrested and he will return to power? pic.twitter.com/uTJuDz66z3 — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) June 23, 2021

“2024 or before” at what point do we say that trump is planning another coup exactly? https://t.co/y73HwCScse — Michael Leone✍️ 🇺🇸🔰🌎🧦 (@MichaelFromIL) June 22, 2021

SNL to mock Trump for Trump wanting DOJ and FCC to investigate SNL for mocking him. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 22, 2021