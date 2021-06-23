Trump Rages Against 'Saturday Night Live' In Unhinged Conspiracy Rant

Donald Trump railed against “Saturday Night Live” and actor Alec Baldwin, and fueled an unhinged conspiracy theory while attacking a report in The Daily Beast on Tuesday.
The website reported that the former president had attempted to sic federal agencies, including the Justice Department, on late-night comedians who made fun of him. Trump called the story “total Fake News,” but added that “Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me.”
Trump added that late-night comedy was an “illegal campaign contribution” to Democrats.
But it was the conclusion of his message where Trump really went off the rails. Trump closed his statement with “2024 or before!” ― a nod to a conspiracy theory that claims he will overthrow the elected government and again take office before the next election in 2024.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump as “President Snowflake” over the report while “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert called Trump’s alleged actions “dangerous, disturbing, un-American.”
