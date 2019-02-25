President Donald Trump tore into Spike Lee’s Oscar acceptance speech as a “racist hit,” lashing out against the “BlacKkKlansman” director’s call for voters to get “on the right side of history” in 2020.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday, repeating his well-worn boast that he’s done more for the black community “than almost any other Pres!”

Lee, collecting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at Sunday’s ceremony for “BlacKkKlansman,” delivered a powerful speech honoring Black History Month and remembering America’s history of slavery and genocide of Native Americans.

He reminded the audience that Election Day “is around the corner,” and urged people to mobilize.

“Make the moral choice between love versus hate,” he said. “Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.”

Trump has a track record of racism dating back to housing discrimination in his early years as a real estate developer and continuing into the White House, where he shockingly called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries.”