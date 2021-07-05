Trump’s New Spokesperson Tweets Article That Says His Election Claims Are A Lie

Someone didn’t appear to read the full story.

Liz Harrington, the new spokesperson for Donald Trump, on Sunday tweeted this Bradenton Herald article about the ex-president’s campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida:

"Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds"https://t.co/X5IRlXXRpm — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 4, 2021

Harrington highlighted this line from the story with her tweet, conveniently removing the fact it was only a claim made by the rally’s organizers.

Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds, organizers said.

She was mocked on the platform because the very same article disputed Trump’s lie about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

The sub-headline of the story read: “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”

The point was repeated in the story, which also said:

Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “totally rigged and dishonest election.”

And:

Though there has never been any substantial evidence of voter fraud that would have overturned Trump’s 2020 defeat as Trump has claimed, supporters in the crowd maintained that “Trump won.”

Twitter users ribbed Harrington, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, over her post:

Thanks, Liz! Here's my favorite part of the linked article: pic.twitter.com/zxT9VV0bzy — JeeJaeh (@JaehJee) July 4, 2021

Great 4th of July dose of reality for the Trumplicans 😂



Thanks for confirming the “Big Lie” to your followers, Liz 👍🏾 https://t.co/z3ukopIbPd — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓦𝓪𝓵𝓴𝓮𝓻 𝓘𝓘 (@JWalkerII) July 4, 2021

Trump's new spokesperson should read the articles before she tweets.

In the article...

"Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a "totally rigged and dishonest election." 🤣🤣 https://t.co/HPbi9MY9RT — Bob Lawrence --Obama is #1 (@TrumpluvsObama) July 4, 2021

Thanks!! Paragraph 8 reads: "Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a "totally rigged and dishonest election." There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election." https://t.co/HToGTkNhkl — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) July 4, 2021

Thank you for not actually reading the article you linked to — D Horton (@DJHorton2) July 4, 2021

Great article. So happy everyone is calling out his lies. Thanks for sharing. — Melissa abraham (@Melchristina000) July 4, 2021

Click through to the 👇👇👇👇article



This dummy is Trump's new spokesperson. https://t.co/PKbL5Xq5AA — Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) July 4, 2021

Hey Liz thanks for verifying the election wasn’t stolen 🙌 Biden won fair & square. Trump lost ! — khearts🇺🇸🇨🇦 🧢👫#ForHumanity @ 🏡 (@krazyheartss) July 4, 2021