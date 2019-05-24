President Donald Trump, who raised fresh questions about his mental stability with a wild week that included walking out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders, has renewed his claim of being a “stable genius.”
Trump boasted that he was “an extremely stable genius” at a White House event with farmers and agricultural industry leaders on Thursday.
The brag echoes claims he made on Twitter and during a NATO summit speech in 2018 that he is “a very stable” genius.
The president’s latest genius claim came after he abruptly walked out of a meeting with Democrats about infrastructure, hosted a rambling Rose Garden press conference, and then fended off questions about his mental stability from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). He said he won’t negotiate with Democrats over infrastructure until they stop investigating his administration.
Pelosi fired back at Trump’s latest grandiose “genius” boast with this tweet:
Other Democratic lawmakers Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) also weighed in:
“When Harry Met Sally” director Rob Reiner dinged Trump over his claim:
CNN’s Anderson Cooper pointed out that stable geniuses, extreme or otherwise, don’t usually feel the need to go around announcing it:
Bill Kristol, editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, held a mocking poll:
Someone added a laughter track to Trump’s comment:
And others just laughed at the absurdity of it all:
Trump in January 2018 called himself “a very stable genius” in this Twitter rant about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion:
He repeated the boast during a NATO summit in Brussels in July: