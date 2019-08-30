A new wooden statue of President Donald Trump has been unveiled in his wife Melania Trump’s home country of Slovenia.

It looks like something out of sandbox video game Minecraft ― and it’s dividing opinion, just as a similar structure of the first lady did last month.

Artist Tomaz Schlegl said his 26-foot high statue of the president in Sela pri Kamniku — which will be burned to the ground on Halloween — is a commentary on populist politics.

VIDEO: 🇸🇮 Villagers in Slovenia are divided over an eight-meter-high statue of Trump complete with his trademark mane, blue suit, white shirt and red tie pic.twitter.com/hcouyqw7G5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 29, 2019

“For the first time since World War II populism is prevailing: look at (British Prime Minister Boris) Johnson, look at Trump, our president or (Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor) Orban. Where is this world heading?” he told Agence France Presse.

JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images

Schlegl swiped at the hypocrisy of populist leaders by including a mechanism in the statue’s face that changes it from “very friendly during the week to really scary over the weekends,” he explained.

But some online commenters have declared the statue a “waste of wood,” per the BBC, while a farmer also reportedly attempted to plow a tractor into the artwork.

JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images

Sculptor Ales “Maxi” Zupevc chainsawed this statue of the first lady near her hometown of Sevnica in July, which some critics likened to “a Smurfette.”

JURE MAKOVEC via Getty Images