Colbert, Noah Mock 'World's Worst Dad' Trump For Seemingly Forgetting His Son

President Donald Trump’s latest flub became the butt of late-night comedy in a matter of hours, with both “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah mocking him for seemingly forgetting one of his sons.
The odd moment happened during a White House event Wednesday on the dangers of vaping products when the president said first lady Melania Trump was concerned about it because “she’s got a son.”
That left Noah stunned.
“‘She’s got a son?’” he asked. “You mean the son she made with you? How on earth does Trump forget that he has a son?”
Noah called him the “world’s worst dad” and compared Trump to Darth Vader... but then said that wasn’t fair.
“At least Darth Vader claimed his son,” he cracked:
Meanwhile, over on “The Late Show,” Colbert broke out his Trump impression.
“The first lady has got a son... together! It’s a mutual son, of course, I’m very involved with the doings of it, and so is the first lady, who is a lovely mother, together.”
Then he made a reference to one of Trump’s most famous name flubs of all: