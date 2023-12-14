The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday and prompted critics of Donald Trump to remind the former president of previous comments he’s made about the stock market.
Then-President Trump warned voters during a 2020 presidential debate with now-President Joe Biden that the markets would “crash” if Biden won.
The MeidasTouch Network highlighted that claim in this video and contrasted it with Wednesday’s news:
Other detractors dug up Trump’s April 2019 post on X (formerly Twitter) boasting about the then-record-breaking market and complaining he was under threat of impeachment for trying to extort Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Biden.
“You mean the Stock Market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!?” he asked. “Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems?”
Wednesday’s new market record came as House Republicans voted to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, but centered on allegations that are yet to be determined.
While the stock market is not the economy and a rising index does not reflect economic hardships, and the markets could take a perilous turn on any day, X users took great delight in throwing Trump’s debate prediction right back at him.