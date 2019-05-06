President Donald Trump complained on Sunday about two “stollen” years in office, and Twitter users took him to the bakery over the typo.

Trump initially retweeted one of his evangelical supporters who claimed the president should get two extra years in office as “reparations” for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump - no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 5, 2019

Trump then added his own tweet ― complete with the typo:

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a new one without the typo. He also deleted a tweet in which he misspelled “Kentucky” as “Kentuky.”

Trump’s complaint of two “stollen” years ― and his sharing of Falwell’s tweet demanding two extra years ― came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned that the president may not leave office voluntarily even if he loses the 2020 election.

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that” by ensuring he suffer a decisive defeat at the ballot box, Pelosi told The New York Times.

But on Twitter, the word #Stollen trended on Sunday because Trump’s typo featured a type of fruit bread served in Germany at Christmastime, which is similar to the fruit breads shared in other parts of Europe during the holidays:

Stollen is trending for the wrong reasons but here's to bread and unnecessary calories. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 5, 2019

If you are wondering why "stollen" is trending



Oh for fuck’s sake. Just assume when a misspelled word is trending, it’s because of our dumbass president. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 5, 2019

Just to clarify: in Germany this is a Stollen. pic.twitter.com/p9yV01UcrE — André K. (@TargTarger) May 5, 2019

Today in presidential spelling lessons: please copy the following sentences ten times.



My covfefe was stollen in Kentuky in an unpresidented act. He made it over the Boarder Scott Free, but we will find the Smocking gun! — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 5, 2019

I heard "stollen" goes well with covfefe for breakfast. https://t.co/MsqIqGepqK — Jon Royce (@zakkscoffee) May 6, 2019

We will never be able to get back what has been ‘stollen’.

🙄🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bjhpAfxIcd — Snowbird 🌸 (@Snowbirdsix1000) May 5, 2019

1. It's *STOLEN* not "stollen." Anyone who has STOLEN as many things in his life as you have should know.



2. You are riding on the coattails of a HUMMING economy handed to you on a silver platter by President Obama.



3. You spent 2 years bitching, whining, and ducking justice. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 5, 2019

DID YOU KNOW THE KENTUKY DERBY WAS STOLLEN FROM THE WINNING HORSE pic.twitter.com/4SDV8l9AWy — Snitty Trevor (@TPVTrevor) May 5, 2019

I came on here and saw "Stollen" trending and I wanted to know why the traditional Christmas bread was trending in May.

I should have known. https://t.co/J1tWstoODt — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 6, 2019

Who stollen the C from Kentuky? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 5, 2019

Some might say this is a stollen White House 👆❄ pic.twitter.com/fmGT5oYKFU — Chris Briscoe (@notthemessiah85) May 5, 2019

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- “Kentuky”

- “Stollen”

- Demands that two years be added onto the end of his term

- That’s an act of treason

- For this alone he must be impeached, indicted, imprisoned

- Robert Mueller is testifying

- Trump is completely fucked

- It’s still only 6pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 5, 2019

Recipe for stollen:

Take one 72-year-old fruitcake

Mix in white supremacy

Sprinkle with Fox conspiracy theories



Best served with a side of delusion pic.twitter.com/GknNd5euNt — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) May 5, 2019

I wanted to like your tweet about German fruit cake but I knew it was stollen — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) May 5, 2019