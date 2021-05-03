Bang-Up Gift For Mom: 'Shotgun Shell' Necklace Stamped With Trump's Name

Donald Trump’s online store is apparently trying to hit some kind of bull’s-eye for Mother’s Day with a necklace pendant that looks like the base of a shotgun shell with the name “Trump” stamped into the metal.

“A classic accessory for everyday wear,” the “Concho Necklace” is “perfect for layering or standing on its own,” gushes a blurb for the item at the Trump Organization’s online Trump Store.

Screen Shot/Twitter/Trump Store Duck.

The necklace was one of the gifts the store was pushing Monday in its “Mother’s Day Gift Guide” — though it appeared to be removed from that section later in the day. It was still, however, being pitched for Mom on Twitter.

Shopping for Mother’s Day just got easier. The concho bracelet is back in stock! Already have the bracelet? We now have a necklace to match! https://t.co/1wEXtedtXM pic.twitter.com/kupTABZFqg — trumpstore (@TrumpStore) April 30, 2021

The blurb doesn’t refer to it as a shotgun shell, but the pendant is similar to the base of the shells that more typically are stamped with words like “gauge” and “Winchester.”

The former president’s fan store description refers to the pendant as a decorative “Concho” disk, which ironically comes from the Mexican vaquero tradition and was initially used on saddles.

The Trump “Concho” is brass with a nickel inner ring, according to the store’s pitch. The base of a shotgun shell is typically brass-plated steel. The primer, at the center of the base, would contain a chemical that explodes when struck by the gun’s firing pin.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images You be the judge.

The store also offers two kinds of bracelets and a double-chain necklace featuring the same pendant.

Robert Maguire, the director of research for the watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, was one of the first to spot the unusual gift. He couldn’t quite believe it.

Hey folks, if you're still looking for that perfect Mother's Day gift, the Trump Store has you covered. Get her this Trump shotgun-shell necklace for just $45, while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/yhgl1cKUPd — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 3, 2021