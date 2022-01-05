Former President Donald Trump’s admiration for so-called strongmen autocrats got the treatment from Brianna Keilar on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day.”

Trump on Monday roundly endorsed the reelection campaign of Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Victor Orbán, who Keilar noted had shifted his country “away from democracy and toward autocracy in the past decade.”

But Orban is not special to Trump, said Keilar.

He is “just the latest strongman flavor of the week” receiving the former U.S. leader’s affections, she continued. Then she showed clips of the ex-president praising Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, among others.