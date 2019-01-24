Mitch Landrieu, the former Democratic mayor of New Orleans, succinctly summed up his opinion of President Donald Trump’s role in the ongoing government shutdown.

“The president is way stuck on stupid right now,” Landrieu said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.” “There is no mayor in America in his-her right mind that would ever think about shutting down the government,” he added.

He later repeated his assessment on Twitter:

Yes, I said it. He’s stuck on stupid. Long past time to end the shutdown and get to work. https://t.co/PcEE3AO0qx — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) January 24, 2019

Landrieu also put forward what he tongue-in-cheek described as a “radical proposal.” Trump, he said, should reopen the government and “every House member and every Senate member ought to go sit their butts in their seats” to debate the issues and then hold a public vote.

Trump could veto the decision, and it could be discussed again, Landrieu suggested ― but with federal employees still working and getting paid.

