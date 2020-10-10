President Donald Trump’s continued disregard for safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus ― even after contracting COVID-19 himself ― is the subject of two damning news ads from groups on both sides of the aisle.

A video that the Republican Voters Against Trump outfit released Friday pours scorn on Trump’s claim, following his release from hospital Monday after three days of treatment for his illness, that he’s “better” and perhaps now immune.

The clip features footage of just some of the events that Trump has hosted amid the pandemic ― many of which have been attended by maskless allies and supporters ― and ends with a stark reminder of the 210,000+ deaths that the virus has caused nationwide.

Check out the video here:

The progressive PAC MeidasTouch, meanwhile, urged voters to “get rid of the Trump virus” with its spot that contrasted the prominent Republicans who have tested positive for COVID-19 after not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures with the American workers who’ve become sick and aren’t afforded top-level treatment for their condition.

Check out that video here:

Combined, the two videos have garnered more than 1 million views on social media. However, it’s unclear if these kind of viral clips (that seldom appear on television) have any effect on swing voters.

In his first on-screen interview since becoming sick last week, Trump on Friday night claimed on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that he felt “really good, really strong” and had been “medication-free” for the eight previous hours.

Trump swerved answering a question about if he’d been tested for the contagion earlier in the day by saying: “I have been retested and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet. I’m at either the bottom of the scale or free.”

Amid fears that he may still be contagious, the president plans to hold an in-person event for hundreds of guests at the White House on Saturday.