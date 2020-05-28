“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday released a critical supercut to mark the grim moment the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus topped 100,000.
The montage featured clips of President Donald Trump, members of his administration, personalities on Fox News and others repeatedly hailing the White House’s response to the public health crisis.
Many, many, many critics, however, have described Trump’s fumbled handling of the pandemic as a catastrophe.
“100,000. Congratulations to President Trump on a true success story,” the Comedy Central show captioned the 83-second clip.
It concludes with Trump giving himself top marks for his handling of the crisis.
Check out the supercut here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter