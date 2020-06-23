CORONAVIRUS

MSNBC Supercut Exposes Donald Trump’s Go-To Defense Of His Outrageous Statements

Time and again, the president and his aides rely on the same lame claim.

President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after receiving backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.

Trump asks Russia for help, encourages police brutality and ponders injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus in the supercut that MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” aired on Monday.

The video shows how, after garnering blowback over the comments, the president or his aides try to walk back them back as just a joke.

Check out the montage here:

