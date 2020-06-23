President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after receiving backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.

Trump asks Russia for help, encourages police brutality and ponders injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus in the supercut that MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” aired on Monday.

The video shows how, after garnering blowback over the comments, the president or his aides try to walk back them back as just a joke.

Check out the montage here:

WATCH: Over the course of his political career, Trump has made many outrageous comments and attempts to backtrack by saying he is just “joking.” pic.twitter.com/abdchttXGt — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) June 22, 2020