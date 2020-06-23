President Donald Trump’s penchant for pretending he was “just kidding” after receiving backlash for an outrageous statement is laid bare in a damning new montage.
Trump asks Russia for help, encourages police brutality and ponders injecting disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus in the supercut that MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber” aired on Monday.
The video shows how, after garnering blowback over the comments, the president or his aides try to walk back them back as just a joke.
Check out the montage here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter