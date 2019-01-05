President Donald Trump just loves to brag about his many and varied alleged areas of expertise.
All. The. Time.
So, on Friday, MSNBC decided to compile some of his most ridiculous boasts into a taunting supercut.
Check out Trump’s repeated claims to know “more than anyone” about pretty much everything in the world ― including drone technology, campaign finance, the military, the courts, social media, trade, banking, money, the economy and “the system” ― in the clip below:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter