President Donald Trump just loves to brag about his many and varied alleged areas of expertise.

So, on Friday, MSNBC decided to compile some of his most ridiculous boasts into a taunting supercut.

Check out Trump’s repeated claims to know “more than anyone” about pretty much everything in the world ― including drone technology, campaign finance, the military, the courts, social media, trade, banking, money, the economy and “the system” ― in the clip below: