Donald Trump is offering his supporters the chance to prove their devotion to him by carrying cards in honor of the one-term, twice-impeached former president.

And critics think there’s something familiar about the designs.

In a fundraising email sent out Wednesday, Trump’s Save America PAC asked Trump’s fans to select their favorite of four.

One misspelled the word “official” as “offical.”

donaldjtrump.com

“We’re about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters, and we have some very exciting news to share with you,” read the email.

It claimed Trump thought the cards were “BEAUTIFUL” and he wanted the American people to decide which one they preferred, because “they ALWAYS know best!”

It’s not clear what card carriers will be entitled to.

But people who clicked on the image of the cards were redirected to a donations page and asked to contribute at least $50 to the political action committee.

Twitter users had thoughts:

(would you like)

TRUMP CARDS or a VACCINE PASSPORT?

— "we don't want no Fauci-Ouchi"



WELCOME TO THE CULT

— leave your brain at the door pic.twitter.com/5BqBrB7Vik — 😷—((( Freddy Atton )))—😷 (@freddyatton) August 5, 2021

Oh yeah! That's some American nazi iconography right there. Wow. Did he say "gimme something that just screams third reich"? — Is It Worse Than... (@IsItWorseThn311) August 5, 2021

Vaccination cards = literal communism



Trump cards = normal and sane — Gavin 🦇 (@coIdPlZZA) August 5, 2021

Those "Trump Cards" look like something they'd give out in a VIP champagne room at a certain type of club. — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) August 5, 2021