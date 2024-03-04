Trump Responds To Supreme Court Ballot Eligibility Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overruled a Colorado court’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot because he engaged in insurrection.
The unanimous 9-0 decision avoided answering whether or not Trump engaged in insurrection, finding instead that states do not have the right to disqualify candidates for federal office under the 14th Amendment.
To no one’s surprise, Trump greeted the news with glee.
“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” he wrote on Truth Social, the right-wing social media company he’s accused of trying to filch from its co-founders.
Trump doubled down on that sentiment in remarks at Mar-a-Lago, applauding the justices for their decision.
“They worked long, they worked hard, and frankly, they worked very quickly on something that will be spoken about 100 years from now and 200 years from now,” he said.
Trump also reiterated his belief that the decision about his eligibility ultimately lies with the voters.
“The voters can take someone out of the race, but a court shouldn’t be doing that,” he said.
The twice-impeached former president faces 91 criminal charges spanning four criminal cases for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, illegally retaining hundreds of highly classified documents after he left office, and falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential election to conceal hush-money payments he made to two women with whom he allegedly had extramarital affairs.
Should he be reelected, and should his legal team successfully delay the trials in those cases until after the election, Trump is widely expected to instruct the Department of Justice to drop the investigations into him.