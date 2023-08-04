Trump Calls On The Supreme Court He Stacked To Interfere In His Criminal Cases

Donald Trump on Friday called on the Supreme Court, a third of which he appointed, to intervene in his criminal cases as his campaign’s finances remain under strain due to his mounting legal battles.

In a post on this Truth Social platform, Trump implied that President Joe Biden along with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Attorney General Merrick Garland have brought “a barrage of weak lawsuits” against him, which require a huge amount of time and money to fight in court.

“Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country,” he wrote.

Trump repeated his claim that the legal troubles he brought upon himself amount to “election interference” on the part of Biden’s allies.

“The Supreme Court must intercede,” he added.

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges that Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith brought against him over his schemes to overturn the 2020 election, including his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump has also denied wrongdoing in the other two criminal cases against him, involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his apparent role in a hush money scheme involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

While Trump has remained defiant amid his mounting legal issues, the lawsuits are draining his campaign’s financial resources ahead of the GOP primary season.

The former president’s Save America political action committee was so short on cash it had to request a refund for a donation it had previously made to a pro-Trump super PAC, The New York Times reported on Monday.

“Trump’s network of political committees,” according to The Associated Press, may have spent as much as “$40 million this year alone” on legal fees.

Despite that, Trump remains the Republican Party’s front-runner for the 2024 nomination.

During his time as president, Trump had the unique opportunity to reshape the the high court for years to come.

He got to nominate a replacement for late Justice Antonin Scalia after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s pick, Garland, by refusing to hold a confirmation hearing for him because, they claimed, the timing was too close to the 2016 election. Trump also tapped Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. And just months from the 2020 election, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump’s appointments “are the most by any president since Ronald Reagan (who appointed four) and the most by any one-term president since Herbert Hoover (though Richard Nixon appointed four in his first four years in office),” according to Pew Research Center.