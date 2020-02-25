Trump Launches New Attack On Supreme Court, Demands Liberal Justices Recuse

President Donald Trump launched a new attack on the judicial system on Monday, targeting the highest court in the land by demanding that two liberal Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from any case involving him or his administration.
Trump claimed associate justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg couldn’t be fair to him:
Trump has a history of attacking prosecutors and judges. Earlier this month, he slammed U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in the case against longtime Trump ally Roger Stone. She also presided over a case that concluded last year against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Trump tried to insult U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana, by describing him as a “Mexican.” He also called U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar a “disgrace” and an “Obama judge” for ruling against his administration in an immigration case.
Trump’s latest attack seems to be in response to a dissent Sotomayor wrote last week in which she accused the Supreme Court’s conservative wing of being biased toward the administration, saying they’ve been “all too quick to grant the Government’s ‘reflexiv[e]’ requests.” She warned that such actions could “erode the fair and balanced decisionmaking process that this Court must strive to protect.”
