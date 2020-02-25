Trump Launches New Attack On Supreme Court, Demands Liberal Justices Recuse

President Donald Trump launched a new attack on the judicial system on Monday, targeting the highest court in the land by demanding that two liberal Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from any case involving him or his administration.

Trump claimed associate justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg couldn’t be fair to him:

“Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.” @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to “shame” some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a “faker”. Both should recuse themselves.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

....on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While “elections have consequences”, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

Trump has a history of attacking prosecutors and judges. Earlier this month, he slammed U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in the case against longtime Trump ally Roger Stone. She also presided over a case that concluded last year against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Trump tried to insult U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana, by describing him as a “Mexican.” He also called U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar a “disgrace” and an “Obama judge” for ruling against his administration in an immigration case.

Trump’s latest attack seems to be in response to a dissent Sotomayor wrote last week in which she accused the Supreme Court’s conservative wing of being biased toward the administration, saying they’ve been “all too quick to grant the Government’s ‘reflexiv[e]’ requests.” She warned that such actions could “erode the fair and balanced decisionmaking process that this Court must strive to protect.”

Twitter users blasted the president over his demand that the two justices recuse themselves:

If any justices need to recuse, it’s Trump’s own appointees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, especially after Kavanaugh warned of retribution to Democrats. https://t.co/VMqQyKZhe5 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 25, 2020

Clarence Thomas needs to recuse himself from any case involving Donald Trump. If he doesn't, he needs to be removed from the Supreme Court.



His wife's political hackery in service to Trump can't be separated from his job as a justice. — Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) February 25, 2020

The president is now going after a Supreme Court justice on Twitter because he didn't like her dissenting opinion in a case. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2020

So Justice Sonia Sotomayor complains about all these GOP appointed Justices being biased in favor of Trump, and Trump’s response is to demand that both Sotomayor and Ginsburg recuse themselves, which would leave Elena Kagan as the only female Justice left on the Supreme Court. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 25, 2020

Actually the justice who most needs to recuse from cases involving Trump is Clarence Thomas, whose wife is a paid MAGA mercenary.https://t.co/QtvdQd3Gex — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 25, 2020

So here we go. Trump demands the two liberal female judges on the Supreme Court (Sotomayor and Ginsburg) recuse themselves on any Trump-related Supreme Court hearings. This is what happens when you appoint 'left-wing' and 'right-wing' judges. An affront to democracy. And scary. https://t.co/IF5vBstGwD — Daphne Romney QC (@DaphneRomneyQC) February 25, 2020

Clarence Thomas's wife is currently purging anyone in government who doesn't kiss your ass. Odd that you don't ask Thomas to recuse. https://t.co/kxUzzGsybR — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 25, 2020

Donald Trump demanding that a justice recuse herself for pointing out the partisan bias of other justices is peak GOP. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) February 25, 2020